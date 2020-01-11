Wolves will ‘never give up’ warns Nuno to Newcastle after late shows

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Saturday’s opponents Newcastle to be ready for another late show – though he would avoid it if possible!

Late goals by Nuno’s side have seen them take five points from the Geordies in their last three meetings.

Jonny snatched a point in a 1-1 draw in October, Willy Boly equalised at the death at Molineux last season and Matt Doherty grabbed a 90th-minute winner at St James’ Park in December 2018.

It’s a habit they have under never-say-die Nuno. Wolves have scored more goals after 75 minutes than any other team in the Premier League – 12 – and the head coach insists they fight to the death.

“I think it shows the resilience, the character and the belief of the players,” said Nuno.

“We don’t give up until the game is finished – it will never be finished for us, so we keep on going.

“The determination of the players is that they go over and over again, no matter how many games we have.

“Also, it’s down to the physical conditioning that the players have.”

The Portuguese boss insists he wishes Wolves did not have to come from behind and would prefer them to be leading from the front.

“It’s good but I would rather and prefer it the other way round – score soon and manage the game,” he admitted.

“But we know the reality is not that. All the teams are so tough and competitive, so it’s very hard.

“We must and we will not change. We never have so we keep on going.”

Newcastle are set to be boosted by the return of several players for the trip to Molineux.

Jetro Willems, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Miguel Almiron and Andy Carroll are returned to full training this week after recent injuries.

Nuno said: “I’m sure they have the quality and Steve (Bruce, manager) will find solutions.

“All the teams know each other very well. We are ready and it will be tough.”