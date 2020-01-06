Wolves to sign young Dutch central defender from PSV

Wolves are signing teenage PSV Eindhoven centre-back Nigel Lonwijk.

The Dutch club have announced the 17-year-old, who has been linked with Wolves for more than two months, is coming to Molineux to join the development set-up.

Reports say Wolves have agreed to pay around £190,000 (200,000 euros) compensation to land the youngster.

PSV said: “Nigel Lonwijk has made the definitive switch to the English football club Wolverhampton with effect from the second half of the season.”

Lonwijk, who is described as a strong, athletic right-footed central defender, has been been playing for PSV’s Under-19s and is a Holland Under-16 international.

He has also been in the national squad at Under-19s level, while his older brother Justin also recently left PSV, for Utrecht.