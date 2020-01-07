Wolves still waiting to reach agreement over Cutrone exit

Wolves are still waiting to reach agreement for the exit of striker Patrick Cutrone, who remains in Italy waiting for his transfer to go through.

Reports in Italy say negotiations with Fiorentina have slowed down due to Wolves’ demands regarding payment methods and timing.

Wolves want to at least recoup the initial £16m they paid AC Milan in the summer, while it’s claimed Fiorentina are prepared to offer a loan fee of around £1.7m for the rest of the season followed by a permanent fee of £13.7m.

But Wolves are also keen to land a quality replacement, having focused their attentions on reinforcing their attack during this transfer window.

Fiorentina are keen to complete the deal as their own attacking options are thin on the ground.

Brazilian striker Pedro, 22, has only made four substitute’s appearances in Serie A, while their joint three-goal top scorer Dusan lahovic is only 19 and considered too inexperienced to shoulder the attacking burden on his own.

Only seven teams in Serie A have scored fewer goals than 15th-placed Fiorentina’s tally of 22.

Cutrone, 22, scored three goals in 24 appearances for Wolves, and only played 13 minutes’ of Premier League football in his final two months at the club.

Although quickly emerging as a cult hero among fans and while the club were desperate for him to succeed, it is thought the Italy Under-21 international struggled to convince head coach Nuno Espirito Santo that he could seriously challenge Raul Jimenez for a place in the team, and as a result, struggled for game time.