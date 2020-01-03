Wolves star Jota out of United clash as Boly returns to training

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Wolves’ FA Cup tie against Manchester United on Saturday tea-time – but there is an positive update on Willy Boly.

The Portugal international has not recovered from the dead leg sustained in the red-card challenge from Watford defender Christian Kabasele in the 2-1 defeat on New Year’s Day.

“It’s not good. Unfortunately Diogo is also not available,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

“In the last game in the red card (challenge) from Kabasele he made, with no intention at all.

“It was a strong impact so he’s not available. He’s being assessed, he’s already done the MRI.

“It’s not good, not good. We have to wait to for all the blood that the impact caused to go down so the doctor can evaluate him better. After that we will have a proper diagnosis.

“We have a small squad and every time a player is not an option it causes you problems.

“But to problems we must find solutions and that’s what we are looking for now.”

Nuno had a positive update on Willy Boly after the defender returned to light training following his broken ankle in October. Boly has missed the last 16 games after suffering the injury in a training ground accident landing awkwardly.

“He’s running already on the pitch and I’m so happy to see him run. It’s a good sign,” said the boss, who preferred not to give a specific timeframe for the giant centre back’s return.