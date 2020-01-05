Wolves should have toppled Manchester United again – Doherty

Matt Doherty feels Wolves had the better of Manchester United and should have beaten them again.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will have to go to Old Trafford for a third-round replay a week on Tuesday after the teams battled to a 0-0 draw at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves had the better of the tie, with Matt Doherty having an effort ruled out by the referee and VAR when his header hit his hand, after he forced a superb save from Sergio Romero in the first half, while Raul Jimenez hit the bar near the end.

The closest United came was Marcus Rashford’s shot which Conor Coady’s brilliant sliding challenge deflected on to the bar, while Juan Mata’s free kick whistled fractionally wide.

“Considering the kind of way we play, especially in the second half, we were on top,” said Doherty. “We reduced them to not many chances at all actually.

“We felt like we should probably have won the game. We feel 1-0 would have been fair.

“But that’s the game – you’ve got to put the ball in the net, and we didn’t manage to do that – legally anyway.”

Doherty insisted he has no complaints that his header was disallowed.

“With the way the rules are nowadays, I knew it wasn’t going to be allowed,” said the wing back.

“I think the ref even blew up as it went in the net and he gave the free kick straight away.

“I would have known if it would hit my shoulder, but I knew it hit my arm, so I just ran back because there’s no point in arguing. I knew what was going to happen.

“We might have (got away with the handball if there was no VAR), but I guess this is the day of age you don’t get away with anything anymore.

“I guess that’s what VAR is for, to rule out stuff like that when it hits your arm. I don’t know if it was still going to go in or not, but they’re the rules.”

The draw extended Wolves’ excellent record against the Premier League’s established top six teams.

Nuno’s side have done the double over champions Manchester City this season, drawn at home to United in the league and at Arsenal, as well as running Tottenham very close.

Last season Wolves took four points off United, Arsenal and Chelsea, won away at Spurs and drew at home to City and knocked Liverpool and United out of the Cup.

Doherty insists they never fear playing the big boys, adding: “In big games our record is quite good,” said Doherty. “Against the so-called top six we play very well, and we seem to get on the positive side of the result more often than not.

“When these teams come here, we’re not scared. We know what we have to do, we know how to play against them, and we back ourselves to beat them.”