Wolves set to unveil young striker signing from South America

Wolves are set to announce the signing of young Ecuador striker Leonardo Campana.

The 19-year-old, who has four full caps and plays for Ecuador outfit Barcelona SC, has travelled to England to sign and looks like being unveiled by the club on Monday.

Campana is set to join Wolves’ Under-23s squad initially, but won’t be available immediately as he is involved in playing in the pre-Olympic Championship in the coming weeks.

Left-footed Campana caught the eye at the South American Under-20 Championship where he netted six goals in nine games to be named as top scorer as Ecuador were crowned champions. He has bagged three goals in 11 games for Barcelona SC this season.

He helped his country to third place in the Under-20s World Cup last year and holds a Spanish passport, so has no problems obtaining a work permit. And with Spanish his first language, he will find no problems communicating with new Spanish team-mates Jonny and Adama Traore.

Campana is the son of former professional tennis player turned politician Pablo Campana, who after representing Ecuador at the 1996 Olympics is now Minister for commerce in the Ecuadorean government.

His great-grandfather, Gabriel, won six Ecuadorian league winners’ medals in the 1920s, and his grandfather, Isidro Romero, was the president of Barcelona Sporting Club for 15 years and the team’s stadium in Guayaquil, where Campana plays, is named after him.