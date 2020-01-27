Wolves set to sign highly-rated French midfielder on loan

Wolves are poised to complete the signing of France Under-20 international Enzo Loiodice from Ligue 1 side Dijon on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old left-footed central midfielder, who was born in Paris of Italian descent, will initially join the Under-23s squad. As the footage shows with this report, he is slightly built but can pick a pass and looks composed in possession.

Loiodice has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances, including six this season for Dijon, who are fourth from bottom and six points above the relegation zone.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal in summer 2018 and French media outlet L’Équipe say Dijon wanted to extend Loiodice’s contract by another year.

They also report he was targeted by Dutch club Feyenoord, plus Italian sides Benevento and Chievo Verona.

He made 12 appearances in the French top flight last season, helping Dijon to avoid relegation in third bottom after making his debut as a 17-year-old in May 2018.

The youngster initially caught the public eye on August 25, 2018, when he supplied an assist in an impressive performance against OGC Nice in a 4-0 win, and was named in L’Equipe’s team of the week.

Loiodice was the youngest member of France’s squad for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland, starting their first two games against Saudi Arabia and Panama, helping them to 2-0 wins.

Rested for the third game as France had already qualified, he returned to the starting line-up in the next round against the USA as France lost narrowly 3-2.

Loiodice, who has won eight caps for the Under-20s and also played for France’s Under-19s, will join fellow new arrival Leonardo Campana, who is set to return to Wolverhampton early after his country Ecuador exited the Olympic qualifiers.

According to reports on social media, the 20-year-old has been given permission to leave before their final group game.