Wolves’ pursuit of Hwang Hee-Chan on hold for now

Wolves’ pursuit of Hwang Hee-Chan looks to be on hold – after Red Bull Salzburg said they will not sell until the summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to bolster his attack with the £19m-rated forward after being linked with a move with the South Korean for several weeks.

But Wolves will have to play a waiting game because the Austrian club are not prepared to lose any more attackers until the summer.

Salzburg have already sold Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund for around £18m this month, while Takumi Minamino has joined Liverpool after they activated his £7.25m release clause.

Wolves remain keen on Hwang Hee-Chan however, and look set to return with renewed interest in the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

They have other irons in the fire, but prices are probing prohibitive in the current inflated market, and it is proving difficult to better the quality they have got in forward areas.

Hee-Chan, a fast, energetic forward, has scored nine goals in 20 games this season, including one in a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League.

He has netted 30 times in 91 games in all competitions for the Austrian outfit, helping them to the Austrian double in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and a third Bundesliga title in 2017-18.