Wolves prepared to keep faith with Cutrone – and no bid from Fiorentina

Wolves are prepared to keep faith with Patrick Cutrone, despite interest from Italy to buy him this month.

Fiorentina have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old striker in the Italian media.

But while Wolves are keen to add a quality forward this month, they are also happy to keep Cutrone and allow him time to develop and achieve his potential.

Reports say Fiorentina are preparing a £12.75m (15m euros) bid and claim Wolves want £17m (20m euros).

Wolves know Cutrone has a high profile in Italy and will be attracting interest due to his lack of game time.

But it’s understood they have had no contact from the Italian club and they have not put a price tag on his head.

Cutrone has scored three goals in 24 appearances since joining Wolves from AC Milan for an initial £16m in the summer rising to £20m, but the 21-year-old has only started nine of those games, including three in the Premier League.

The Italy Under-21 international has also become something of a cult hero among the fans for his workrate and for his emotion after he broke down in tears after scoring his first Premier League goal in the 2-0 win against West Ham on December 4.

Wolves have been impressed with Cutrone’s workrate and willingness to learn and hope he can repeat the sort of strike he delivered against the Hammers.