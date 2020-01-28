Wolves move on from Oliveira after refusing to meet asking price

Wolves have moved on from Nelson Oliveira after refusing to meet AEK Athens’ £5.5m asking price.

It’s understood Wolves made a second bid for the 28-year-old striker last Friday, but it was around £3.8m, still way short of the Greek club’s valuation, following a first offer of around £3.4m.

Oliveira has shown some of the best goalscoring form of his career this season, with nine goals in 20 games in all competitions for AEK in 2019-20, but Wolves were not prepared to pay what they considered to be over the odds for the former Norwich striker.

Wolves have been in negotiations for another striker for several days, but with little over 48 hours until the transfer window shuts on Friday at 11pm, it still remains to be seen who else they are bidding for.

But it’s understood they face stiff competition for another as yet un-named target.