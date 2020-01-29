Wolves’ latest recruit Loiodice looking to win permanent deal after loan signing

Wolves’ latest recruit Enzo Loiodice has set his sights on winning a permanent deal after the club announced his signing on loan from Dijon until the end of the season.

The club has an option to turn the the 19-year-old midfielder’s loan into a permanent deal if he impresses over the next few months.

Loiodice, a creative left-footed central midfielder, has already made his mark in senior football in France, making 24 first-team appearances for Dijon – 21 of those coming in Ligue 1

But he will initially link up with James Collins’ Under-23 squad as Wolves look to improve for the second half of their Premier League 2 campaign.

Describing himself as a player with ‘good pace and good vision’, Loiodice is looking forward to impressing in his new surroundings at Wolves.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he said. “Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I’m very proud to be here.

“I’ve watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like.

“Although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can, then we will see what happens.”

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “Enzo is a French Under-20 international who we have been monitoring for some time.

“We are looking forward to him joining the Under-23 squad and showing everybody the quality he has.”

Loiodice, who came through the youth systems of SC Paris and FC Gobelins before joining Dijon in 2015, has earned 11 youth caps at Under-19 and Under-20 level and was part of the French side which reached the round of 16 in last summer’s U20 World Cup.