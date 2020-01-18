Wolves kid Giles might Kop Liverpool before Shrewsbury

Wolves kid Ryan Giles might Kop a load of Liverpool earlier than his Shrewsbury mates.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s recall of the 19-year-old left wing back from the League One club has paved the way for a possible Premier League debut against the runaway leaders on Thursday, January 23.

Giles is needed after Ruben Vinagre underwent a scan on his hamstring on Friday after pulling up late on in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

In recalling the youngster, Nuno has denied Giles a dream crack at the European and world champions, who are visitors to the Montgomery Waters Meadow in the Cup fourth round three days later.

Wolves play the runaway leaders in the Premier League first, meaning the teenager might play them before his Salop team-mates, including former Wolves men Dave Edwards and Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Nuno has challenged Giles to bridge the gap from League One to the Premier League.

“First of all we have to thank him because he’s come to help,” said Nuno. “Hopefully he’ll improve and he can help during the competition.

“He was with us, he went to Shrewsbury and did well. Now he’s here. He still has a lot of things to improve but the talent is there.

“We have a small squad and we truly believe those back-ups in the Under-23s can grow and reach the level we expect them to, we have to look at it.

“If we don’t have those options, we must go to the transfer window.”

Wolves look set to sign striker Leonardo Campana, 20, from Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC for their Under-23s.

But Nuno says he wants to strengthen his first team now.

“I don’t mention anything about rumours. “We need players that can bring new solutions, and we’re going to bring players in for sure,” he said.

“I’m aware of things and we think, we decide, but things take time. But there’s no frustration at all.”