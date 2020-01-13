Wolves ‘keeper Ruddy idolised United great Peter Schmeichel as a kid

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy is relishing going to Manchester United after idolising legendary number one Peter Schmeichel as a kid.

Ruddy grew up with the Great Dane and Ryan Giggs firm favourites, but is able to say he has beaten Sir Alex Ferguson’s United before, 1-0 in November 2012 when he was at Norwich.

Now he is aiming to do the same again, in Wednesday’s FA Cup third round replay at Old Trafford.

“You always look forward to going to places like Old Trafford. I make no secret I enjoyed watching United as a kid,” said the 33-year-old.

“Peter Schmeichel and Ryan Giggs were my idols growing up so to go to Old Trafford in any capacity is great and you look forward to it all the time.



“Yes, we (Norwich) beat them 1-0 at Carrow Road when Sir Alex was manager so a few years ago now. It was good.”



Ruddy was part of a Canaries side containing one-time Wolves loanees Sebastien Bassong and Grant Holt – with Molineux academy graduate Elliott Bennett coming off the bench – who beat a star-studded United with Rio Ferdinand, Giggs, Paul Scholes and Robin Van Persie in Sir Alex’s final season in charge.



The Wolves ‘keeper admits that United team, which won the title by 11 points, was better than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current side.



“Arguably yeah. United don’t have any bad players do they?” he said.

But Ruddy is eager to repeat that Norwich result to right a wrong because he is convinced Wolves should have won the initial tie at Molineux, when Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had the better of the game and had Matt Doherty’s effort ruled out for handball.

“It’s a good result to keep a clean sheet but I thought we were the better team,” said Ruddy.



“That’s why there was frustration within the dressing room after the game, thinking it was ours to take.

“With Doc’s disallowed goal it felt quite unfortunate because I think we deserved it.

“We were pleased with the second-half performance more than the first, and, if we continue in that vein of form, we’ll be fine.”