Wolves in for new striker target and still hopeful on Podence

Wolves remain hopeful of completing the signing of Daniel Podence this weekend – but there is a twist in the chase for Nelson Oliveira after a new target emerged.

The pair of Wolves targets could face each other on Sunday in the Greek Superleague when Oliveira’s AEK Athens host Olympiakos, who are set to play Podence, possibly for the last time.

Wolves are still finalising a fee for 24-year-old Podence, but are edging ever closer to the £21.5m valuation of the winger.

But their chase for Oliveira could yet be shelved as Wolves are in talks for another as yet un-named striker who they could choose ahead of the former Norwich forward.

Wolves initially offered around £15.3m (18m euros) for Podence, with the Greek Superleague club believed to be holding out for £21.5m (25m euros).

But with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes having such a close relationship with Wolves, it’s understood a deal will be struck somewhere between the two figures.

Podence would become Olympiakos’s record sale, and Wolves’ second most expensive signing in their history after £33m Raul Jimenez, eclipsing the £18m they paid for Adama Traore and Jonny in August 2018 and January 2019 respectively.

AEK Athens’ former Norwich striker Oliveira, 28, is set to cost Wolves around £6m.

Podence, who scored against Tottenham in the Champions League in September, is a former Sporting team-mate of Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio after starting his career with the Lisbon club and playing 25 times there, winning the Portuguese Cup in 2014-15 and the Portuguese League Cup in 2017-18.

Oliveira is no stranger to British football, having had spells with Norwich, where he scored 19 goals in 65 league games from 2016-19, plus Nottingham Forest, Reading and Swansea on loan.

The Portuguese attacker has found some real scoring form this season, with nine goals in 15 Superleague games for AEK. He will compete with 19-goal top scorer Jimenez for a place.

Wolves are desperate to strengthen their forward line, with Jimenez having played in virtually every game with no senior back-up.

They have parted company with Patrick Cutrone to Fiorentina on an 18-month loan, and Diogo Jota is only just on his way back, making his comeback from the bench against Liverpool following a calf injury.

Wolves wanted Hwang Hee-Chan but were forced to reset their sights with Red Bull Salzburg unwilling to sell this month after losing Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund and Takumi Minamino to Liverpool.