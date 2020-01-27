Wolves have post to Phil as long-serving head of medical leaves for job abroad

Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward has left the club to take on a similar role overseas after 11-and-a-half years at Molineux.

Hayward joined Wolves Academy in 2008 and was promoted to first-team physio three years later. It’s understood his last working game was the 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle on January 11.

In 2012, the popular Hayward was appointed head of medical to replace Steve Kemp, who joined the FA, and tasked with overseeing the club’s entire medical and sport science department.

Matt Perry, Wolves club doctor since 2002, is now overseeing the department until a permanent appointment is made, which is not expected until the summer of 2020.

Dr Perry is a familiar face to Wolves supporters after making countless appearances on the Molineux pitch to assess players, while he was also the Premier League’s first medical advisor between 2014 and 2018.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “Phil has given an incredible level of service to Wolves over his 11-and-a-half years at the club, including some notable achievements, not least leading the team as they attained the Premier League all-time record for low injury rates in the 2018-19 season.

“Phil has put together an exceptional medical and sports science team at Compton over the years, and the expertise now contained within the department will give us a real platform for sustained success moving forwards.”

Thelwell believes Dr Perry is the ideal candidate to step up to fill Hayward’s role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“Matt is the perfect person to provide us with the continuity we need in the medical and sport science team, while we undertake a thorough process to find the right candidate to succeed Phil,” he said.

“The results of the hard work by our medical and sports science team over the last few years have been outstanding, and with Matt continuing to work closely with fitness coaches Antonio Dias and Joao Lapa, I expect this to continue.”