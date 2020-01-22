Wolves given huge boost as Jota and Boly back for Liverpool game

Wolves have been handed a huge boost for the visit of Liverpool with Diogo Jota and Willy Boly available.

The pair have returned to full training after injuries and are in with a chance of facing the runaway Premier League leaders at Molineux on Thursday.

“We have good news – we now have Diogo integrating back with the team, working with the squad, Boly also, so things are getter better,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Boly has been out since breaking his ankle in training on October 26, missing the last 20 games in all competitions.

Jota has missed the last four matches after damaging his calf in the 2-1 defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day.

It seems unlikely both will start, but their presence would strengthen the bench.

Romain Saiss has performed impressively in the absence of Boly at left-sided centre back, while Pedro Neto has come into his own on the left side of attack in Jota’s place.