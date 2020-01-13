Wolves flier Traore is a ‘beast’, the fastest player in the world – Willems

Wolves ‘beast’ Adama Traore has been branded the fastest player in the world – and more difficult to mark than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Traore came face to face with Newcastle left back Jetro Willems in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Molineux.

The 25-year-old Dutch international, on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, has faced five-times Balon D’Or winner Ronaldo, but admits Traore gave him the most difficult game he has had.

“I have played against some very good players in my career, but no-one quite as fast as Traore,” said Willems.

“He is unbelievable, definitely a beast. Not only is he incredibly fast, he is so, so strong as well.

“He’s known as the fastest man in football, and now I know that is true.

“I like to think I am quite fast too – at least I did before playing against him! That was something else.”

Many have found the only way to stop Traore is to foul him – Willems became the 26th player to be booked for bringing him down this season.

“I have played against Ronaldo who is fast, but not that fast. Of course, he is so skilful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace,” added Willems.

“I played against Ronaldo in the Euros when Netherlands played Portugal.

“But that (against Traore) is as tough an afternoon as I have had, even though I thought I did quite well.”