Wolves cubs to play Chelsea in Youth Cup after beating Palace – report

Wolves 2 (Abbey 42, Corbeanu 74) Crystal Palace 1 (Gordon 70)

Wolves Under-18s earned a fifth round tie away to Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup after overcoming a late scare to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Molineux.

Steve Davis’s dominant side took a deserved first-half lead through Jed Abbey, only for John-Kymani Gordon to equalise before Canadian Theo Corbeanu sealed their place in the last 16.

They will now play serial winners Chelsea, who have won seven out of the last 10 Youth Cups, on Sunday, February 8.

Wolves started brightly and could have taken the lead inside the opening minute when Chem Campbell’s attempted lob was held by Palace goalkeeper Jacob Russell after a 50-yard pass over the top by Lewis Richards.

Conor Carty fired wide from close range after Corbeanu crossed, before Luke Cundle’s attempted looping header was snuffed out by Russell.

The Palace ‘keeper was again called into action again midway through the first half when he palmed away Richards’ fierce 30-yard drive diving to his left.

By this time, Palace had also threatened twice with shots from Rob Street and Brandon Aveiro, but both efforts flew wide of the target.

But Wolves were the dominant side and the culmination of a spell of two minutes’ possession by Wolves saw Campbell blaze over the bar from a tight angle on the left after escaping his markers.

Wolves’ dominance was finally rewarded just before half-time when they broke the deadlock. Abbey volleyed home from close range after Todd Parker’s pass saw Bueno race to the byeline to cross.

Palace were almost the architects of their own downfall 15 minutes into the second half when Russell played the ball straight to Carty on the edge of his own area.

The Wolves forward found fellow frontman Corbeanu, but the Palace keeper made up for his own error by palming away the Canadian’s goalbound effort.

Despite their dominance, Wolves were pegged back with 20 minutes remaining, when substitute Gordon wriggled free down the left and after turning inside, fired a low effort into the bottom right corner of Joe Young’s goal from 12 yards out.

But Palace were only level for four minutes before Wolves grabbed the winner.

Corbeanu curled a glorious first-time, left-footed effort past Russell from Cundle’s pass after a corner was cleared.

Moments later, Campbell’s goalbound strike was parried away before he denied Carty from inside the area following good work by Corbeanu and Campbell, as Wolves kept their pressure on to seal their passage through to the last 16.

Wolves: Young, Abbey, Estrada, Marques, Richards, Bueno, Parker, Cundle, Corbeanu (Hesketh 88), Campbell, Carty.

Subs not used: Smith, Birtwistle, Kandola, Hodnett, Harkin, Sangare.

Palace: Jacob Russell, Thistleton, Adaramola, Jude Russell, Boateng, Chamberlain, Steele, Addy (Ajayi 86), Aveiro (Mooney 82), Keutcha (Gordon 60), Street.

Subs not used: Whitworth, Wright, Smith, Siddik.