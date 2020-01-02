Wolves cub Sanderson could follow Watt with loan move

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson could follow team-mate Elliot Watt with a loan move this month.

Midfielder Watt, 19, has joined League Two strugglers Carlisle United on loan for the rest of the season.

Like Watt, right-sided defender or wing back Sanderson, 20, has been a regular with Wolves’ Under-23s for the second season in a row.

The Wednesfield-based academy graduate made his senior debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa on October 30 and the next step in his progression is seen as a loan move to give him experience of League football.

But it’s understood other academy graduates who have been given a taste of first-team football under Nuno Espirito Santo this season, such as Owen Otasowie, Oskar Buur, Taylor Perry, Terry Taylor, Chem Campbell, Luke Cundle and Benny Ashley-Seal, look set to stay with the squad this window.

Watt, a Scotland Under-19 international, was with the Cumbrians’ squad for their 4-1 defeat at Crewe on New Year’s Day but was not registered in time to play.

The Preston-born player could however make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third round trip to Cardiff, followed by a possible League debut with the visit of Plymouth seven days later.

Watt came to the attention of Carlisle boss Chris Beech when he starred in Wolves Under-21s’ 4-2 win at Brunton Park in the Leasing.com Trophy on September 24. He will have former colleague Aaron Hayden as a team-mate at Carlisle.

He has made one senior appearance for Wolves, when Nuno gave him his debut in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday in August 2018.

Carlisle are third from bottom of League Two, five points above the Football League trapdoor.