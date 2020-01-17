Wolves cub Connor Ronan heads out on loan again

Wolves youngster Connor Ronan has joined League One side Blackpool on loan until the end of the season.

The Ireland Under-21 international recently returned from a 12-month loan at DAC Dunajska Streda in Slovakia, where he made 33 appearances across two half-seasons.

Ronan, 21, a Wolves Academy graduate, has played 14 times for the club’s first-team since his debut in December 2016 against Nottingham Forest.

The switch to the Seasiders is the midfielder’s third loan move to League One, following spells at Portsmouth and Walsall last season.

Ronan could make his debut for Simon Grayson’s side when they visit Lincoln City on Saturday. Blackpool are 13th and Lincoln 15th, with both teams on the same points.

Grayson said: “Connor’s an exciting player and the type of player that we’ve been missing this season.

“A lot of people speak highly about him and he’s had some good experience out in Slovakia, as well as internationally for Ireland at Under-21 level.

“We’re looking for him to get on the ball, pick a pass and add something different to the squad.”

Ronan added: “I like to get on the ball and try to make things happen.

“I’ll take risks in the opposite half, try to get a few assists and chip in with a few goals.

“All in all, I just want to help the team wherever I can and try to help the team get back to where it belongs.”