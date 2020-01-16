Wolves cub Austin motors out of Molineux with loan move

Wolves Under-23s striker Austin Samuels has joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan for the rest of the season.

The Wolverhampton 19-year-old, who has been with the club since 2009, has featured 12 times for the Under-23s this season, scoring his only goal against Morecambe in the Leasing.com Trophy. Last season he scored five goals in 14 games as Wolves won the Premier League 2 Division Two title.

Samuels now links up with National League North side Kidderminster, who are sat 18th in the table and face Spennymoor Town this weekend.

Samuel signed a two-and-half year contact with the club a year ago, to keep him at the club until 2021.

He joined Wolves as an under-8 player, progressing through the Academy system.

Samuels is the latest Wolves player to depart on loan this month, following Under-23s midfielder Elliot Watt, who has joined League Two Carlisle, while Patrick Cutrone has returned to Italy with an 18-month agreement at Fiorentina.

Another Wolves youngster, Azerbaijan striker Renat Dadashov, has returned from his loan at Portuguese club Pacos Ferreira to make his debut with Wolves Under-23s.

Bright Enobakhare is expected to be loaned out again after Championship club Wigan cut short his stay, while Under-23s defender Dion Sanderson has the choice of Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth in League One or League Two duo Plymouth and Cheltenham.