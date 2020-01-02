Wolves cool on Campana after Ecuadorian striker linked

Wolves want to bring in a striker this month – but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be Leonardo Campana.

The club have been linked with the 19-year-old, who plays for Barcelona SC in Ecuador.

It’s understood Wolves have spoken to the player’s agent and are aware he is available on a free transfer at the end of the season, but it hasn’t gone further than that.

Campana, who has four full caps for Ecuador, caught the eye at the South American Under-20 Championship, top-scoring with six goals in nine games at the tournament as Ecuador were crowned champions.

If Wolves did opt to sign the youngster – who does not require a work permit as he holds a Spanish passport – he is seen as competition for the likes of Benny Ashley-Seal in the Under-23s set-up.

Campana, who only made his senior debut in April and has scored three goals in 11 games, was linked to Serie A side Napoli back in August, but has stayed put.

He was part of the team that finished third in the Under-20s World Cup last year.