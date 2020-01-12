Wolves boss Nuno wants some magic in the transfer market to light up Molineux

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he wants to bring some magic to Molineux to break down stubborn defences like Newcastle.

Nuno’s side laboured to a 1-1 draw against the injury-hit Magpies on Saturday when Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto were denied by two fine saves by Martin Dubravka and Matt Doherty’s shot was cleared off the line.

Wolves have gone four games without a win in all competitions and are without attacker Diogo Jota, who will undergo a further scan on his leg injury next week.

The Portugal international definitely misses Wednesday’s FA Cup third round replay away to Manchester United and must be a doubt for Saturday’s trip to in-form Southampton.

Asked if Wolves were a striker light, head coach Nuno said: “Of course. We need solutions, we need more than specific positions.

“We need players that can bring us different situations and who can help us in these kind of games.

“We are speaking about this every time I sit down with you. It’s obvious we must bring players in.

“We are working on that. Hopefully things work out and we can solve it.”

Wolves dominated but struggled to break down a resolute Newcastle who were forced into two substitutions during the first half after losing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle to hamstring injuries.

In addition, Newcastle striker Joelinton battled on at half pace despite a groin problem to prevent the possibility of Steve Bruce’s side going down to 10 men.

Nuno rejected any suggestion of fatigue, despite it being their 37th game of the season.

“No, it’s nothing to do with that,” insisted the Portuguese. “This performance was not the best one but it’s nothing to do with that aspect of the game.

“I’m not happy because we didn’t perform like we all wish, and expected, and because I always want perfection. Sometimes days like this happen.”