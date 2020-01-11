Wolves boss Nuno praises Newcastle keeper but critical of finishing

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo praised Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after his two saves helped earned the injury-hit Magpies a 1-1 draw – but was critical of his side’s finishing.

Migul Almiron’s seventh-minute opener was cancelled out by Leander Dendoncker’s volley seven minutes later as Wolves’ winless run stretched to four games in all competitions against a team without nine players to injury who then lost another players during the first half – Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle.

Wolves went on to dominate and Dubravka denied Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto from point-blank range in either half, while Matt Doherty’s shot was hacked off the line by Matty Longstaff early after the break.

“Newcastle’s ‘keeper played a fantastic game which allowed them to stay in the game,” said head coach Nuno.

“He produced some good saves. Some, I think we should improve in the final touch and delivery of the ball.”

Nuno said Wolves struggled to break down Newcastle’s negative approach after Steve Bruce’s side were hit by first-half injuries to Dummett (hamstring) and Gayle (groin) in the first 28 minutes.

“It was difficult because honestly Newcastle didn’t want to go for the game,” said the Portuguese. “They reduced the spaces, were well organised, very tight and we struggled.

“Besides all these situations I think we created a couple of good chances, clear ones.”

“We created chances but not as many as usual. We tried until the end and worked hard but we didn’t play so well. The effort was there.”

Nuno was unhappy with the way his side started the game and fell behind after Newcastle punished them for Matt Doherty losing the ball down the right.

“We didn’t start the game well. We weren’t focused and we allowed them to win second balls,” he said.

“But we reacted well to the goal and after that we managed it better and controlled the game.

“We were not the best, but the character and will was there.”