Wolves boss Nuno hits out at United ticket pricing for away fans

Nuno Espirito Santo believes Manchester United’s ticket pricing for their FA Cup third round replay is unfair on Wolves fans.

Visiting supporters are being charged between £37 and £55 for a seat at Old Trafford, where Wolves have been allocated 3,048 tickets. Home supporters will pay between £13 and £46 for an equivalent seat.

United fans paid a maximum of £35 for their seats for the first tie at Molineux.

“Fifty-five pounds? It’s too much isn’t it? So I don’t agree,” said Nuno. “I would prefer fans do not pay too much but I cannot do anything about it. Make it cheaper, cheaper, cheaper.”

Asked if £55 was too much to charge away supporters for a midweek replay, Nuno said: “I don’t know, it’s something I don’t want to discuss that because I’m not aware of all the situations.”

United say they respect Nuno’s comments, but the ticket costs represent their pricing policy for the season.

The Red Devils believe the estimated attendance – 65,000-70,000, the highest in the competition this season – justifies their decision.

Wolves are set to sell out their allocation for the tie, with the last 200 being sold on Tuesday afternoon.

FA rules state the home club decides admission prices, subject to a minimum price of £10 for all supporters, and United did consult Wolves, who went along with the proposal.

Higher prices may be mutually agreed between the clubs, while visiting fans can only be charged more than home supporters if mutually agreed by both clubs. In the Premier League, away ticket prices are capped at £30.

By contrast, Middlesbrough supporters paid £20 in their third round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday evening, while a family ticket of two adults and two under-18s costs was priced at £40.

United generated income of £627.1m last season, making them the highest earning club in Britain.

Their turnover showed an increase of 6.32 per cent from £589.8m in 2017-18.

United are the third highest earning club in the world after Barcelona (£741m) and Real Madrid (£665.2m).

When United’s figures were pointed out to him, Nuno suggests success on the pitch was far more important to him than the size of the balance sheet.

“Our ambitions are measured by how we compete,” said the Portuguese.

“Our ambitions are measured from where we came from, how we are doing things and how we want to proceed doing things, not to gain one billion euros and become the richest club in the world. That doesn’t mean anything to us.”