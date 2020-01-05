Wolves boss Nuno confirms Cutrone exit after striker returns to Italy

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Patrick Cutrone is on his way out of Molineux.

Cutrone returned to Italy on Saturday, missing the 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round, with a loan move to an un-named club understood to be in the pipeline prior to a permanent transfer in his homeland.

Fiorentina have been heavily linked with the Italy Under-21 international and head coach Nuno revealed he spoke to the 22-year-old striker on Friday. Reports claim Fiorentina are proposing a £1.7m loan fee with a view to a £13.7m permanent deal, less than the initial £16m Wolves paid AC Milan for him in the summer.

“I won’t say many things about that, but yesterday we had a good conversation with Patrick and we decided for him not to be involved in the game,” said Nuno after the United game.

“It was the best decision so let’s wait and see what’s going on. Everything is OK. Something may be happening.”

Asked whether Cutrone could leave Wolves imminently, Nuno replied: “That’s why I don’t want to go much further on that. Let’s wait and see.”

Cutrone has scored three goals in 24 games for Wolves, but he has started only nine times in all competitions, and three times in the Premier League, netting twice.

Nuno is determined to bring in players this month, with the emphasis on strengthening his attack.

“Now we have a good week to work and to make good decisions because we need to bring players who can help us and improve,” said the Wolves chief.

United have been linked with a sensational move for Jimenez, but Nuno said he had not heard anything from counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and wants to keep his 17-goal top scorer.

“The transfer window is open, so anything could happen,” he admitted. “As managers, we have to be ready because anything could happen. But we are delighted to have Raul (Jimenez) here, we are delighted. This is the right moment to show it.”