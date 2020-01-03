Wolves boss Nuno admits he wishes he could give Cutrone more time

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he wishes he could give Patrick Cutrone more time to prove himself at Molineux.

It’s understood the club are keen to keep faith with the Italy Under-21s striker after splashing out an initial £16m to AC Milan in the summer.

The 22-year-old has played just 13 minutes’ Premier League football in two months as he has been forced to play second fiddle to Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Diogo Jota and now Pedro Neto.

In total, the former AC Milan striker has scored three times in 24 appearances for Wolves, but has made just three starts in the Premier League, and only nine starts in all.

Asked if Cutrone would be leaving this month, head coach Nuno said: “We’ll have to wait and see.

“Cutrone has had, I believe in the beginning of the season, five games in a row. He had a lot of moments. They are the chances you will gain.

“But every player needs to compete at the right moments, when we decide it is the right moment for him to compete.”

Asked if he could give Cutrone the game time needed, Nuno admitted: “I wish I could give him more. But the competition is so hard that you sometimes you just don’t look at that aspect – you want to be ‘there’, unfortunately for him.

“But fortunately for us I think we made a lot of good decisions and achieved a lot of good things.”

Nuno has cut short Jesus Vallejo’s season-long loan so he will rejoin Real Madrid.

Cutrone has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy with Fiorentina. But Wolves have had no contact with the Serie A club and Nuno suggested he will be more patient with Cutrone because he is a permanent signing – and hinted he could play in Saturday’s FA Cup third round visit of Manchester United.

“He’s our player. He’s here with us,” said Nuno. “All the things that come out, it’s you or Italian newspapers that put them out, not us.

“He’s here, he’s training with us. Let’s see…tomorrow (Saturday), for example, he is an option.

“As long as you are in the squad and fit, you are an option.”