Wolves bank club record £15m fee for the sale of Cavaleiro to Fulham

Wolves have banked a club record sale of £15m after Fulham decided to turn Ivan Cavaleiro’s loan into a permanent move.

Cavaleiro was due to be at the Championship club all season with a view to a permanent move in the summer, but the West London outfit have decided to trigger the option six months early.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has now agreed a four-and-a-half year contract to 2024, with the Cottagers having a further 12-month option in their favour.

Cavaleiro has been an integral part of the Fulham team in the first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 25 League appearances, missing just one game, to help Scott Parker’s side to fifth in the table.

The deal appears to represent excellent business for Wolves, who have more than doubled their money on the forward, who arrived as a then club record signing for £7m from Monaco in August 2016.

The fee from Fulham eclipses the previous record of an initial £12m rising to £14m from Sunderland for Steven Fletcher in August 2012, and matches the £15m agreed with Leeds for the sale of Helder Costa next summer.

In three seasons at Molineux, Cavaleiro scored 19 times in 106 games, and helped Wolves win the Championship title in 2017-18.

Wolves said in a statement on their official website: “Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Ivan the best of luck for the future.”

Fulham co-owner and sporting director Tony Khan said: “Since joining us in the summer Ivan has shown real quality and I know there’s much more to come.

“He is an extremely gifted player, already registering five goals and six assists, so he’s been outstanding for us so far.

“He has the ability to make a difference in a game so I am excited he’s a Fulham player until at least 2024.

“I worked hard to get him here and I know Ivan has a big part to play in the journey ahead to get us back to where we want to be, in the Premier League.”

Khan also tweeted: “I’m thrilled Ivan will be at FFC for years to come; he’s been great for us since he arrived!

“I hung around Wolves boardroom for hours after our loss trying to put together a deal for Ivan & now I believe we’ll see much more from @ivancavaleiro17 in a Fulham shirt!”