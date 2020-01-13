Wasteful Wolves U23s drop to second bottom after defeat to Blackburn

Wolves U23s 0 Blackburn Rovers U23s 1 (Lyons 27)

Wolves Under-23s fell to second bottom of Premier League 2 Division 1 after a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn made it consecutive losses.

A Brad Lyons goal midway through the first half proved to be the difference between the sides at St Georges Park, despite Wolves boasting 68 per cent possession.

The hosts made a bright start at the home of the England national teams, with the fixture switched there due to the pitch conditions at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head.

Wolves had the chance to take the lead in the first minute, but Chem Campbell’s touch towards goal was well saved by goalkeeper Joe Hilton after Jordan Graham beat his man before whipping in a wicked delivery.

Azerbaijan strker Renat Dadashov, 20, made his Wolves debut after returning from a loan spell with Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira, where he failed to score in seven appearances.

But he almost marked his Under-23 debut with the opening goal when his long-range left-footed strike arrowed towards the top corner, Hilton somehow getting a hand to the ball and turn it over the bar with a stunning stop.

Minutes later, Blackburn took the lead against the run of play. Stefan Mols’ cross from the right found Lyons, who finished clinically past goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard.

Sondergaard had to be at his best in the early stages of the second half as he produced a superb stop to deny Ben Paton from close range to keep Wolves in the game.

Wolves spent the rest of the game pushing for an equaliser. Campbell was presented with another chance, this time from Hugo Bueno’s cross, but his effort from inside the penalty area was deflected wide.

As the game entered added time, Wolves could again have levelled the scored. This time substitute Boubacar Hanne failed to divert the ball past Hilton after Dion Sanderson got up highest to Graham’s corner.

The Under-23s will be hoping for improved fortunes when they make the short trip to Tividale on Tuesday night for the Birmingham Senior Cup second round tie against the Midland Football League Premier Division side at The Beeches (7.45pm).

That is followed by three successive home games, against Derby County next Monday, Leeds the following Friday (24th) – both in Premier League 2 – and Liverpool in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday 29th.

Wolves: Sondergaard; Nya, Sanderson, Marques; Richards, Bueno, Francis, Taylor (Perry 75); Campbell (Hanne 75), Graham, Dadashov (Phillips 86).

Subs not used: Pardington, C Thompson.

Blackburn: Hilton, Doyle (Whitehall 63), Hart, Barnes, Carter, Buckley, Mols, Paton, Lyons (L Thompson 87), Smallwood, Vale (Brennan 68).

Subs not used: Eastham, Pike.