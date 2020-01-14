United set to be without seven players for Wolves FA Cup replay

Manchester United are likely to be without seven players for the visit of Wolves in the FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.

Ashley Young looks set to miss out again while fellow full back Luke Shaw must be a doubt after feeling a tight hamstring in the warm-up before Saturday’s 4-0 win aganst Norwich, with Tahith Chong taking his place on the bench.

Jesse Lingard’s involvement is also uncertain after he missed the Norwich game through illness.

Eric Bailly made his comeback from injury in the Under-23s’ victory against Newcastle on Friday, along with Tim Fosu-Mensah, and will continue his rehabilitation in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters on Tuesday.

United are definitely still without midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay and defender Marcos Rojo.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to select from the same squad from the weekend.

“We’ll probably have a similar squad to what we had at the weekend against Norwich,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“Eric is playing today, behind closed doors, so he’s very close to full fitness, but it’s still a few days early, this one.”

Solskjaer must decide whether to give striker Marcus Rashford a rest, with the winners facing a fourth-round clash away to either Tranmere Rovers or Watford on Sunday, January 26.