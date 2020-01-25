Traore is ‘unplayable’ and Nuno sets Wolves up so well – Liverpool boss Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Wolves and believes Adama Traore is ‘unplayable’ after Liverpool were pushed to their limits in their 2-1 win at Molineux.

Klopp was delighted and relieved to come away from Wolves having stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to an astonishing 40 games.

Wolves couldn’t cap their superb second-half display with a winner after Raul Jimenez’s 20th goal of the season six minutes after half-time cancelled out Jordan Henderson’s eighth-minute header.

Roberto Firmino broke their hearts with the winner six minutes from time to make it a very tight double for the runaway leaders against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season after their 1-0 win at Anfield on December 29.

But Liverpool manager Klopp recognised they had had to work so hard for their 14th straight league victory.

“We said before it would be a really tough game. Wolves are doing so unbelievably well and are so different to everything else you face during the year. How Nuno sets it up is just really good,” acknowledged Klopp.

“Traoré at the moment is pretty much unplayable. I’ve said that a couple of times but it’s true.

“He’s not only a winger any more. He keeps the ball, holds the ball and sets up goals obviously. And that makes it so difficult.

“The way they defend, each ball you lose is 100 per cent a counter attack and half a goal.

“But having said that, they did not have too many chances. They scored a super goal and had a really big one where Alisson saved. I forget.

“But we had chances too – I think we had four or five one-on-ones.”

Klopp admitted his side had to dig deep to keep their successful run intact.

“We scored a wonderful goal after a set-piece but again not the second and not the third,” he added.

“That means every thing is open. And then it gets intense. Then they scored and there were another five to 10 minutes of Wolves time.

“Then we could calm the game down again and controlled it. Wolves felt the intensity now again.”

Klopp felt it would take a special strike to beat Wolves and claimed Brazilian Firmino’s strike was world class when he smacked home into the roof of the net from Henderson’s short through pass when Mo Salah ran into trouble trying to wriggle through.

“We got Bobby (Firmino) alone in front of the goal. Then (we got) a ‘worldy’ from Bobby, I would say,” said the German. “It was a super, super, super goal. I’m really, really pleased.

Nuno was disappointed with Wolves’ defending for Henderson’s goal, when the England player of the year rose unchallenged to head a rare goal from Trent Alexander Arnold’s corner.

But Klopp revealed it was a rehearsed move, explaining: “Last week I said the goal from corner was born on the training pitch, this week again.

“I’m not sure since when ‘Hendo’ has been involved in offensive set-pieces.

“Most of the time he was protection but now we’ve found a way to involve him (in scoring set-pieces) as well.

“His goal was incredible and that is just another side of his outstanding shape at the moment.

“He played an unbelievable game again. He was really shouting at everyone, keeping them on their toes.

“It’s not about shouting, it’s about what you say. He only asks for things he expects from himself as well.

“We couldn’t be in the situation we are without these kinds of characters.”