Solskjaer full of praise for Wolves star and refuses to Raul out move

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out a move for Wolves star Raul Jimenez, who he was full of praise for.

The Mexico international, who has scored 17 goals for Wolves in all competitions this season, was linked with a move to United in the countdown to the FA Cup third round 0-0 draw between the teams at Molineux on Saturday night.

Solskjaer said: “Another good player we have been linked with. He did really well today. I can’t comment on speculation.”

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito would do everything he could to keep the prolific forward, who cost a club record £33m from Benfica last summer after a season-long loan spell which yielded 17 goals.

Asked about the Jimenez to United link, Nuno said: “It’s the first-time I heard it. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] didn’t mention anything about that.

“But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [However] We are delighted to have Raul.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was the more relieved of the two managers to come away with a replay.

Wolves had Matt Doherty’s effort ruled out by VAR while Jimenez also smashed a shot against the bar, and Marcus Rashford’s deflected effort went the same way for United.

“I’m happier to be in the replay than going out – it’s a tough place to come,” said Solskjaer, who has not beaten Wolves in four meetings now as United boss.

“They had chances – Sergio Romero made some great saves and we got off the hook with the header.

“Sergio has never let us down, he’s kept so many clean sheets. He is a fantastic human being and a top professional.”