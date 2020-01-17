Scan for Vinagre as Wolves recall Ryan Giles from Shrewsbury

Wolves are sending Ruben Vinagre for a scan on Friday afternoon after recalling Ryan Giles from his loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Left wing back Vinagre, 20, suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Giles, 19, has returned early from his season-long loan at the League One club after 25 games for Sam Ricketts’s side in all competitions to provide cover in Vinagre’s absence.

Regarding the Portuguese left-sided player, heasd coach Nuno Espirito Santo said:

“He’s going to have an MRI scan this (Friday) afternoon to see the real extent of the injury. But for sure it’s going to take some time.

“He felt it in the game – the last moment, he ran 70 metres at high speed and he flet something in his hamstring.

“It’s a massive blow to us because he’s so important. Every time we have some player out of the way we work, it’s important because besides what he gives on the pitch, he gives a lot of things for us to change and operate inside the squad, so it’s a big blow.

“Vinagre is very special for us – he gives things that we need but he’s going to be away from us for a time now, so that’s why we recalled Giles.”

Nuno is confident Giles, who was a big part of the Under-23s’ Premier League 2 Division Two title-winning team last season, can pick up where he left off after impressing in pre-season.

“First of all, we have to thank him because he’s come to help. Hopefully he’ll improve and he can help during the competition.

“He was with us, he went to Shrewsbury and did well. Now he’s here. He still has a lot of things to improve but the talent is there.

“He’s been with us before and did a pre-season with us before, so the process is the same,” said the boss.

“It’s how we operate when we need to, we look at our back-ups. If we have it, we recall them, because we trust them. That’s the case of Giles.”