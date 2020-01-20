Raul: My pride at Wolves’ Premier League scoring record

Raul Jimenez has revealed his pride at becoming Wolves’ leading Premier League scorer.

The Mexico international’s double in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win at Southampton made it 23 League goals in 61 games, overtaking Steven Fletcher’s marker of 22 from 2010-12, ironically from the same number of matches.

“It’s very special. It’s an amazing feeling,” said Jimenez, who has struck 19 in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season, while he is into double figures in the Premier League, just three goals off his total for the whole of last season.

“I want to say thank you to all my team-mates, to the staff, to the coach, the people, because without all of them, I can’t achieve this goal. So, I’m very happy for this and I want to keep scoring.”

Jimenez has now surpassed his goal tally from last season – 17 in all competitions – and says he just wants to keep going after hitting his target, which was to better his 2018-19 total.

“At the beginning of the season, I only said I want to score more than last season,” he added. “I have two more, so I’ll keep going, keep scoring and the more I can, I will.”

One of Jimenez’s goals at St Mary’s was a penalty, and the club record £33m signing is happy to take responsibility from the spot.

“I like to take penalties. It’s knowing you work for this – practicing on the training ground, all these situations,” said the former Benfica man.

“It’s just another match, it was the goal to draw the match, but it’s (about) being patient and confident you’re going to score.”

Wolves have rescued 17 points from losing positions this season – more than any other team in the Premier League.

Jimenez insists they never give up on lost causes and will always fight to the death.

“Most of the time this season we were down in the score and came back in the second half, even sometimes in the first half to draw the match,” he said.

“We work hard – we never give up on a lost ball, which I think makes us Wolves, going to the same place, everyone fighting for each other.

“We know until the end it’s dependent on us, what we want to do, what we want to achieve.

“So, we need to keep going until the last minute and keep trying to score, keep making our football, that’s what makes us Wolves.

“We have to be patient, to go on pressing, knowing a goal against is going to be difficult. The opportunities will come and at the end of the match we have a win we deserve.”

Jimenez insists Wolves deserved the win after a poor first half where they trailed to goals from Jan Bednarek and Shane Long before Pedro Neto started the fightback.

“We are very happy and proud of ourselves,” said the 28-year-old. “After a bad first half, we came back and made our football – the things we know to do.

“We deserved it, we worked hard to achieve the win. It’s very important for us after a very bad first half.

“To come to the pitch again in the second half and make what we made was fantastic – the way we pressed, the way we played football – it’s what we know how to do, and we did it in the second half.

“It’s very important for us to come back and win this game and at the end of the match see the results of the other teams.

“The ones we are fighting with all drew or lost, so that makes us feel much better with what we did. It’s very important.”