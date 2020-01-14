Rafa Mir off on loan out of Wolves again – and back to Spain

Wolves striker Rafa Mir is on the move again – this time back to Spain to join second tier outfit SD Huesca on an 18-month loan.

The Spain Under-21 international goalscorer has spent the last six months at Nottingham Forest but they cut the agreement short and the 22-year-old will now move to Huesca until the summer of 2021.

Mir joined Wolves in January 2018 in a £1.8m move from Valencia where he was handed the number nine shirt and played under Molineux head coach Nun Espirito Santo.

The young striker knows all about the Segunda Division, having netted seven times in 30 games on loan for Las Palmas shirt last season, his first coming in his third game, the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Real Zaragoza.

After being part of the Spain squad that lifted the European Under-21 Championships in the summer, Mir joined Forest on loan, making 13 appearances in all competitions but failed to score.

Wolves said on their website: “Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Rafa the best of luck during his time at Huesca.”

Mir is the first of several young players set to leave Molineux on new loans this month.

Bright Enobakhare has had his spell at Wigan cut short and looks like going elsewhere, while fellow homegrown youngster Dion Sanderson is set for his first temporary move away.

Kenny Jackett’s League One Portmouth, who have loaned Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes in the past, are keen, along with League Two outfits Plymouth and Cheltenham. A decision is expected in the next few days.