Rafa Mir heading back to Wolves after failing to shine for Forest

Wolves striker Rafa Mir is heading back to Molineux after an unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old has made just two Championship starts in a total of 11 League appearances plus another two in the Carabao Cup.

Mir failed to find the net in his 13 games and hasn’t featured in their last six games since December 6. He hasn’t been in the squad for the last four matches.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi said when asked if Mir is heading back to Wolves: “Probably, yes. We need to decide with the club.”

Mir still has two and a half years left on his contract at Wolves after joining for around £1.8m when Nuno Espirito Santo signed him from his old club Valencia in January 2018.

But after four goalless appearances in gold and black that month, he hasn’t played for Wolves since.

Mir spent last campaign back on Spanish soil, in a season-long loan with Las Palmas, netting seven times in 30 appearances, helping the Gran Canaria outfit to a mid-table finish in the second tier.

Llike the returning Bright Enobakhare, who has had his season-long arrangement at Wigan cut short by the Championship club, Mir will almost certainly be heading back out on loan.

Fellow Forest loanee, goalkeeper Aro Muric, is also going back to his parent club, Manchester City.