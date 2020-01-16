Portuguese starlet bags treble as Wolves U23s knock ‘Dale for six

Tividale 0 Wolves U23s 6 (Hanne 19, 21, 75, Sanderson 27, Dadashov 31, 55)

Portuguese starlet Boubacar Hanne bagged a hat-trick as Wolves Under-23s knocked non-league Tividale for six to reach the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Senior Cup.

Wolves took on Dale for the third time of asking but for the first time in their history after the game was twice postponed and switched from The Beeches to the old Willenhall Town ground in Noose Lane, now called the Apray Arena.

Wide forward Hanne, 20, who netted twice in the first round against Stratford Town, opening the scoring with two goals in three minutes by the midpoint of the first half in heavy rain against their ninth-tier opponents from the Midland Football League.

Dion Sanderson let fly with a thunderous shot past Tividale keeper Ryan Cheshire to make it 3-0, before striker Renat Dadashov – back from his loan at Portuguese outfit Pacos Ferreira – scored his first goal in gold and black following his summer move from Estoril just before half-time.

Four-nil up at the break, Wolves matched their first-half intensity in the second half and added two more goals.

German-born Azerbaijan striker Dadashov doubled his tally 10 minutes into the second period, before Hanne completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

Wolves will head to National League North outfit Leamington FC in the quarter-finals.

The Under-23s will play back-to-back fixtures in the Premier League Cup next week as they take on Derby County at Loughborough University on Monday, before hosting Leeds on Friday 24th in the fourth of six group stage games.

Tividale: Cheshire, Hurdman, Bryson, Hunt, Burroughs, Cocking, Wilkinson, Carter, Bustin, Welding, Smith.

Subs: Barnes, Milne, Rowley, Clarke.

Wolves: Sondergaard, Nya, Sanderson, Taylor, Otasowie, Hanne, Francis, Hong Wan, Perry, Dongda He, Dadashov.

Subs: Young, Csoka, Thompson, Hesketh, Hodnett.