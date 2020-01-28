Podence set for Wolves medical on Wednesday after £16.9m fee agreed

Daniel Podence is due at Wolves on Wednesday after agreeing a £16.9m (20m euros) fee for the winger.

The 24-year-old Olympiakos wideman is set to arrive at Compton for a medical with a view to putting pen to paper on a long-term deal after the clubs finally settled on the fee. The pacy, tricky former Sporting player will become one of the most expensive signings in Wolves’ history after £32.6m Raul Jimenez, £18m Adama Traore and Jonny, and the record departure from Olympiakos.

The clubs have been in talks for the 24-year-old for several days after Wolves offered an initial fee of around £15.3m. The Greek outfit wanted 25m euros and it has taken some hard bargaining from Wolves to reach agreement at the reduced price.

Wolves have worked to close the gap to get closer to the Greek club’s demands, although comments from Olympiakos’ head of communications Nikos Gavalas on Monday appeared to indicate a hurdle to overcome regarding the player’s contract.

Gavalas said on @Sport24Radio in Greece: “The difference was between the two clubs regarding the terms of Podence’s contract.

“Τhe matter will clear up immediately. Olympiacos is known for tough negotiations.”

That has all been ironed out now though and the former Sporting team-mate of Rui Patricio is on his way from Greece first thing on Wednesday.

Podence was initially named in Olympiakos’s squad for their game against AEK Athens on Sunday but was later withdrawn.

The 0-0 draw was the fourth match in a row Podence has missed. The Portuguese wideman’s last game was on January 5, when he played the first hour of a 1-0 home win against Panathinaikos.