Nuno: Wolves practise penalties for United – even walking from the halfway line

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed Wolves players have been practising penalties – and replicating shootout conditions – ahead of their FA Cup third round replay at Manchester United.

Wolves are aiming to knock United out of the competition for the second time in as many seasons after their 2-1 win in the quarter-final in 2018-19.

Nuno is selecting a strong team and is leaving nothing to chance, even trying to replicate shootout scenario in training.

“Every player took their penalties in practice,” he said. “In the eventuality that we go to overtime, we have to assess the players on the pitch and make the right decisions.

“We try to reproduce the situation. We make the player walk from the halfway line and take his time to focus and concentrate and take his penalty, it’s his moment. I totally believe that routines create habits.”

Nuno admitted after the first tie, which ended 0-0 at Molineux, that he would have preferred the game to be settled by a shootout rather than a replay.

But as his players prepare for their 38th game of the season, he insists he will pick a strong side and fatigue is not an issue.

“It’s about the way they prepare themselves on a daily basis with the way they recover and compete, credit to all the players,” said the boss.

“It’s the most important game, the next one is always the most important.”

Nuno added: “All the games, all the competitions are important.

“We don’t change our approaches neither to games, neither to opponents, neither to competitions.

“It’s always the same. This game is the most important that we have.”

Wolves have trailed in each of their last six Premier League games before coming back to claim two wins and a draw.

But it’s a sequence Nuno is unhappy with as he wants his team to start managing games when they are on top.

“I take it as a negative – we should try to score first,” he added. “We should try to compete, so let’s try to do it.”