Nuno: Wolves must get signings right after Cutrone and Vallejo disappointments

Nuno Espirito Santo has warned Wolves need to make the right signings this transfer window.

The Wolves head coach has expressed his disappointment at two major summer signings, Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo, not working out.

Striker Cutrone, 22, has returned to Italy to join Fiorentina on an 18-month loan with a view to a £15.3m permanent move, while centre back Vallejo, also 22, is set to see out the rest of his season-long loan elsewhere after failing to convince following his temporary move from Real Madrid.

Neither player got the amount of game time they or Wolves were expecting when they joined the club in the summer.

Cutrone has played 13 minutes’ of Premier League football in his final two months while Vallejo started just once in the top flight.

“You’re disappointed when you bring in a player and things don’t work out,” said Nuno. “We have to think about what happened and how it could have been different.

“We analyse, but we wish Patrick all the best and hopefully he can have the game time which is important for his development.

“We need to bring players, and we will. But it needs time and proper decisions for us to bring in players who can help us and bring different characteristics to the squad.

“We are working on that. We have the need, and we are working on that.”

Cutrone’s departure and the injury to Diogo Jota – who will miss at least Saturday’s visit of Newcastle and the FA Cup third-round replay away to Manchester United on Wednesday – has shown a need for attacking reinforcements.

Nuno admits injuries can change transfer plans, adding: “Of course. We cannot avoid the circumstances that happen. You have to evaluate what you have, and how you want to proceed.

“It’s not about the positions, it’s about bringing in the right player, a player that can give something that we haven’t got.

“Sometimes it’s not about bringing a player for a specific position, it’s about bringing in a player who’s variable inside the idea of the team and how we play. It has to be someone good.

“We have (Willy) Boly and Diogo out and we have to consider all the situations.

“Now we have the situation with Patrick and Jesus. All the circumstances make you take the decisions you have to take.

“When you compete, anything can happen. We’ve been working hard to prevent injuries, but some you cannot control.

“This month gives you a chance to recticfy and improve, and it’s always about improving – not bringing in a player that won’t be helpful for us.

“We have versatile players who can help us, but we have to clearly bring someone.”

Nuno says anyone brought in will have to be versatile like most players who have been recruited over the last few windows.

“Yes, because of the philosophy we have,” he said. “We have a small squad, we’ve been working and operating this way, so versatile players are basic for us.

“The job of managers is to find solutions. It’s up to us to find better solutions to allow us to compete well.

“We have versatile players who can help in numerous situations, but they are positions so specific that we clearly have to bring someone in.”

But the Molineux boss stressed January is not the ideal time to recruit, because teams want to hold on to their best players.

“It becomes more difficult because of the time we’re in – January is not the right moment to do what we want,” he said.

“We have to decide well, and we’re going to do it. I am confident because we are working on that.”

Wolves have been thwarted on at least one count after it emerged that Red Bull Salzburg are not prepared to lose Hwang Hee Chan this month after the departures of Erling Braut Haaland and Takumi Minamino.

RB Leipzig striker Matheus Cunha has also been linked with a move to Molineux.

Nuno stressed Wolves are not being helped by the competition for the same targets.

“You don’t expect me to tell you who we’re looking at because there is not only Wolves in the market,” he said.

“There are lots of names, not only linked with Wolves – but all the clubs. Most of them are not true.”