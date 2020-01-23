Nuno praises Wolves’ performance – but identifies areas of improvement after Liverpool loss

Proud Nuno Espirito Santo praised Wolves after going so close to stopping Liverpool’s winning run in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux – but identified flaws to improve.

Roberto Firmino’s sledgehammer strike six minutes from time extended Liverpool’s run to 14 straight victories in the Premier League and stretched their lead to 16 points at the top.

But Wolves, who equalised through Raul Jimenez’s 20th goal of the season six minutes after half-time to cancel out Jordan Henderson’s eighth-minute header, pushed them all the way.

They could, and perhaps should, have had an equaliser at the death when substitute Diogo Jota scooped the ball over from three yards out.

Nevertheless, Nuno was delighted with the application of his team against such formidable opposition.

“It was a good performance in a fantastic game of football, in a beautiful stadium with our fans behind the team,” said the boss.

“We were very good and organised. We had the momentum in the second half and created a lot of good situations. We must keep on going.

“We competed very well and we defended very well. We blocked the circulation of Liverpool and created some problems for them to find the lines and when we recovered we looked good with the ball.”

Many of the media who cover Liverpool regularly said this was the hardest game Jurgen Klopp’s side have had all season.

“I’m happy with the performance – it was a very good game of football,” added Nuno.

“It says a lot of things about what we did in the Championship, what we did last season, what we’re trying to do this season and what we’re trying to build for the future.

“It’s a growing process that takes time and patience (to build) but we are in the right way. So we will keep on working and searching for these details for next week.”

Nuno went on to explain those flaws and how they can be ironed out.

“(We need to) defend better the setpiece, improve on your circulation (of the ball),” he added.

“There were moments we had chances to go and gave too much time and took too many touches of the ball. These are details where we have to improve our game.

“The result is a consequence of all these things that happened in the game.

“Sometimes small details cannot change the truth – we played very good and this is what we want.”

Wolves started with the impressive Pedro Neto in a number 10 role with Jimenez and Adama Traore up front – as they played in the second-half comeback at Southampton – before Neto switched to the left after the break.

Nuno explained the tweak, adding: “We spoke like we always do at half-time, about a lot of things. It’s our job to try to find the solutions and try to put players in the right places, adjusting the team.

“Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s our work to manage the game and we constantly try to find solutions for the team.”

Wolves now have their longest break between games – a full nine days before they play Manchester United for the third time in six matches in less than a month, when they go to Old Trafford on February 1.

“Now we have a couple of days off and then we go again and prepare for the next one,” said Nuno.

“It’s going to be very tough, so we have to keep on growing and keep on becoming stronger.

“It’s not the time now to make an assessment. We have a lot of competition before and we have a lot of games in front of us that’s what we want to do in each of them – compete and keep on going.”