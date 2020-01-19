Nuno praises ‘amazing’ Wolves for comeback win – and reveals half-time team talk

Nuno Espirito Santo has praised comeback kings Wolves for their ‘amazing’ turnaround to win 3-2 at Southampton.

Wolves came from 2-0 down to end their five-match in all competitions in dramatic style at St. Mary’s to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Pedro Neto started the comeback after Jan Bednarek and Shane Long had puts the Saints two goals up, before Raul Jimenez’s brace completed the fightback to make it 19 goals this season for the Mexican.

“It was amazing the second half. We realised the first half was not good and we reacted very well,” said head coach Nuno.

“I’m very proud of the players. I was proud even in the first half because the effort was there, even though Southampton were much better than us.

“They pressed very hard, they were very organised, and the moment of pressure was very strong, they are very aggressive.

“In the second half everything can change – we saw that and it’s a fantastic win.”

Wolves have now earned 17 points from losing positions this season, more than any other team in the Premier League.

Nuno was proud of the character and spirit they showed in coming back to stun Saints and win the game.

“The reaction was good, and this is what it’s about – reacting, knowing what’s wrong. I’m very proud of them because it’s been tough, but we had character,” said the Molineux chief.

“The way we are this season, we must have a reaction within the competition, which is very hard when you are 2-0 down because you cannot abandon your tasks.

“The boys believed because this is the game, this is why we love football, and it never finishes until the end.

“Even though we started well, the first time they went to goal, they scored. With bad defending they scored and pressed really hard and didn’t allow us to play.

Nuno revealed what was said at half-time to turn things around.

“What I tried was to make them believe it was possible and we reacted very well,” he explained.

“We know each other so well, we’ve been working three years now, we know when things are not OK, and we need to do something.

“Reacting during the competition is very difficult, because normally with this kind of game, the plan, your tasks – everything becomes harder, but it was the other way around, re-adjust, we knew what we had to do in the second half and the boys did well.”

For once, Wolves benefitted from VAR decisions as the video referee overruled debutant Premier League referee Darren England after Jonny was brought down by two defenders.

“We’re talking about VAR every game. We’ve been on the other side of the decisions,” said Nuno.

“Ralph (Hasenhuttl, Southampton boss) is not happy, but this is the game and for sure something has to be done.

“The fans are the most important thing. If they send a message so clear, we cannot allow it. We have to continue enjoying the game.”