Nuno: Pedro will put big-time despair for Wolves behind him to Net-o again

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists Pedro Neto will beat his big-time blues.

It is many young footballers’ dream to score at Anfield and Old Trafford, and the 19-year-old forward thought he had done so, only to have ‘goals’ ruled out against Liverpool and Manchester United recently following VAR reviews.

On both occasions the Portuguese attacker’s strikes would have put Wolves ahead but the £16m summer signing from Lazio wasn’t to blame.

In the 1-0 defeat at Anfield, Neto was denied a dream strike because team-mate Jonny was ruled offside in the build-up, then handball was given against Raul Jimenez at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.

Highly-rated Neto said on joining Wolves he wants to be the best player in the world.

Head coach Nuno insists the speedy youngster will put the disappointments to one side to make his mark again.

“It’s the second time already (for him),” said Nuno. “Bad luck for him, but the good point is he is there to play, he’s playing well and he’s improving.

“So hopefully he will have another chance and it won’t be disallowed.

“It’s not only for him but all the teams. They all have to bounce back from these decisions. He’s OK.”

Nuno is hoping it will be third time lucky for his fellow Portuguese when they make the long trip to Southampton on Saturday. “Yes, that’s what I’m saying,” he added.

“Particularly for him, it was hard, but he will have another chance, for sure.

“It’s hard for him and hard for all the teams, because we see teams score then it’s disallowed and the momentum changes, so it’s another issue for us as managers to deal with.”