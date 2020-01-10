Nuno: Jota’s absence heightens Wolves’ need to strengthen attack

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits Diogo Jota’s injury has stepped up the need to strengthen his attack this month.

Patrick Cutrone’s transfer to Fiorentina is going through and Wolves have lost Jota, certainly for the next two games.

Jota’s leg injury is due to be scanned again next week, meaning he will definitely miss Saturday’s visit of Newcastle and the FA Cup third round replay away to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Asked if injuries can alter transfer plans, Nuno said: “Of course. We cannot avoid the circumstances that happen.

“We have versatile players who can help us, but we have to clearly bring someone. You have to evaluate what you have, and how you want to proceed.

“We have Diogo out and we have to consider all the situations. All the circumstances make you take the decisions you have to take.

“When you compete, things can happen. We’ve been working hard to prevent injuries, but some you cannot control.

“This month gives you a chance to improve, and it’s always about improving – not bringing in a player that won’t be helpful for us.”

Wolves have missed out on Hwang Hee-Chan – at least for the time being – as Red Bull Salzburg do not want to lose a third forward this month after selling Erling Braut Haaland and Takumi Minamino.

The club have also been linked with a move for £17m-rated RB Leipzig forward Matheus Cunha, 20.

Nuno added: “We need to bring players, and we will. But it needs time and proper decisions for us to bring in players who can help us and bring different characteristics to the squad.

“We are working on that. We have the need, and we are working on that.”

Regarding Cunha, he said: “Lots of names, not only linked with Wolves – but all the clubs. Most of them are not true.”