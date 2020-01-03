Nuno admits Wolves need a finishing school after Watford defeat

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Wolves were below par as they made it back-to-back defeats to kick off 2020 with a 2-1 defeat at improving Watford.

Watford led 2-0 before Pedro Neto’s first Premier League goal but Raul Jimenez, Neto and Ruben Vinagre all wasted chances.

“The performance was not the best, it was not the way we wanted to do things,” said the Molineux head coach.

“We started slow and allowed Watford to get into the game. We had a couple of chances but not more than that.

“It was tough to break their lines, which were very tight. In the second half they got the second goal from a deflection, but then we reacted.

“Then we are with one player more and we boxed in Watford, but we didn’t create enough to really come to the draw and get what we wanted – which was a good performance, a team with character.

“We didn’t have that. But we should improve and we should perform better.”

Wolves continued to push for an equaliser at 2-1 down and Nuno vowed the players will practice their finishing to try to improve their chance conversion.

“We had clear chances, and we should improve. It makes a lot of difference when you have the chances you make because you can manage the game, especially when you have such a tight schedule,” he said.

“But let’s work on finishing and try to improve for the next one.

“The spaces were not so clear and we had a lot of situations from wide areas, but we didn’t finish in the box,” he said.

“We put a lot of balls into the box that they had to defend, but they’re strong defensively.”

Regarding the goals conceded, Nuno said: “It happens. When you have the ball and you want to have possession, these things happen.

“We have to reflect, but that’s one of our identities – we want to play, we want to unbalance our opponent and sometimes this happens.”

Watford played the last 19 minutes with 10 man after Christian Kabasele was sent off for bringing down substitute Diogo Jota when he was clean through.

Referee Andrew Madley gave a yellow card but was overruled by VAR – the first time the video referee has ruled in Wolves’ favour all season.

“I didn’t see the image clearly, but all the players said that Diogo [Jota] was going for a clear chance on goal, but VAR is for this,” said Nuno. “When you are on the other side you cannot change.

“VAR must work and we must adapt, and we must get used to VAR, especially the fans – they don’t like it.

“When a crowd is singing something like that it’s really, really disappointing for everybody.

“Premier League football is known by good referees, good decisions in the game which allow a rhythm to the game, and we all want this to continue.

“I think the referees are very good and one of the things I believe is they should make the decisions on the pitch, stick to their decisions, because they see it without VAR out there to change their decisions.”