Morgan Gibbs-White can come ‘strong’ for Wolves again – Nuno

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes Morgan Gibbs-White can have a ‘strong’ second half to the season after regaining fitness.

The 19-year-old midfielder has missed the last 17 games with a painful back injury that has left the youngster sometimes taking one step forward and two back.

Thankfully, the discomfort has now eased and he is back in contention for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Newcastle after last playing on October 24 away to Slovan Bratislava.

“It’s been a while but he’s well. He’s not 100 per cent, but he’s well enough to be a part of the squad,” said head coach Nuno. “Let’s see if he will be involved in the game.

“He helped us a lot and had very good games and performances. He’s had setbacks this season but he still has time to come back strong.

“The talent of Morgan we know. I really think he can be very good for us this season.

“He was involved not only this season but last season and in the Championship he was part of it and a member of the squad.”

Nuno says Gibbs-White has suffered a lot with the pain in his back, which required intervention.

“It was a painful situation. One of the most important things – and this is what the doctors did – was to try to take the pain away,” said the boss.

“Now that he’s pain-free, it’s about getting the shape and the physical conditions that he needs.”

Fellow midfielder Bruno Jordao is also close to full fitness after being pictured in light training this week.

“He’s back but Morgan is a little bit advanced and ahead of him,” said Nuno.

Willy Boly continues to edge closer to full fitness after his broken ankle but Nuno is reluctant to announce a comeback date, publicly at least.

The French defender is already running and completing ballwork drills and is expected to be in contention soon.

“I cannot give you a date or say it’s going to be one week or two weeks,” said Nuno.

“We have to respect the times that a fracture needs to solidify so we can increase his load on the pitch.”