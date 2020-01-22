Leonardo must ‘learn the lingo’ to succeed at Wolves – Nuno

Leonardo Campana has been told to ‘learn the lingo’ to help him become a success at Wolves.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has welcomed the 19-year-old Ecuador striker to Molineux after his £300,000 signing and believes he has the potential to gatecrash the first team after being placed in the Under-23s squad.

Campana will find familiar conversation initially at least when he returns from a pre-Olympic championships in a few weeks’ time with Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Jonny all fellow Spanish speakers.

But the Wolves boss insists English is the universal language spoken at the club and the youngster needs to be able to converse in it just the same as the rest of the squad.

Asked whether the other Spanish speakers will help him, Nuno said: “In the beginning, yes. But after, we only we speak English. So, he has to learn and improve his English.

“Leonardo is a question of opportunity. He will be integrated as a back-up – the Under-23s – and the future will determine how he works and how we can improve him.

“He has talent, but that is the reality. He is now with the national team, and then when he’s in the building, we’ll try to improve and work because the talent is there.

“It’s up to us and to him, together, to develop.”