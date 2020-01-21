Leonardo Campana agrees three-and-a-half year deal with Wolves

Wolves are set to unveil Leonardo Campana after the Ecuador striker agreed a three-and-a-half year deal, www.wolvesbite.com understands.

The 19-year-old forward, who was out of contract, has cost around £300,000 in compensation to his club in Ecuador, SC Barcelona, and will be tied to the club until June 2023.

Campana was pictured at the club’s Compton training ground on Tuesday wearing a Wolves shirt undertaking interviews with the club’s media team.

The youngster, who has four full caps for Ecuador, is expected to join the Under-23s set-up initially.

But like all those involved with the development group, he will be integrated with the first team and be training alongside the senior players, so will get the chance to move up to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad if he impresses.

Recent signings Bruno Jordao, Meritan Shabani and Renat Dadashov have all joined the Under-23s with a view to moving up to the senior group.

Campana has revealed his excitement at joining the club. Speaking to DIRECTV Sport’s Sebastián Decker, he said: “I’ve been following Wolves since they’ve been in the Premier League.

“I’ve always liked the way they’ve played, especially this season that’s been amazing.”

Campana is a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who has played a major role in many of Wolves’ transfer negotiations.

He will become the second Ecuadorian to play for Wolves after Segundo Castillo, the defensive midfielder who played nine games for Mick McCarthy’s side on a season-long loan from Red Star Belgrade in 2009-10.