Jota set to return to Wolves training and more good news on Willy Boly

Diogo Jota is set to return to light training with Wolves next week – amid more encouraging news on Willy Boly.

Jota has undergone a second scan on his calf injury sustained on New Year’s Day at Watford and it has come back clear.

The Portugal international misses Wednesday’s FA Cup third round replay at Manchester United, as well as Saturday’s trip to Southampton and is expected to miss the visit of Liverpool on January 23.

“Diogo had a scan on Monday, so I think next week he will progress to the pitch,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

“He can start his healing process. He is doing OK, so hopefully he can start next week with us. It’s a big boost – the same as with Boly. It’s important, of course.

“He’s been away and it seems a long time ago – we didn’t expect it to be so serious.

“But he’s healing OK so hopefully next week he can start on the pitch and running with the team.

“Then it is about his progress and getting better, so we can use him in competition.”

Boly has been pictured running and kicking a ball at Compton after recovering from breaking his left fibula in a training ground fall in October.

Nuno is pleased with his progress but doesn’t want to set a comeback date, publicly at least, happy in the knowledge the centre back is getting closer to contention all the time.

“Yes, I’m happy with that (the recovery process) and I hope he continues to progress with no setbacks,” said the head coach.

“The best way is to give him time and to take the right steps. I cannot tell you a date.

“He’s progressing well, but he’s only working by himself, with the physios and trainers – the coach Joao Lapa.

“He has no pain but he has to do a lot of exercises before he joins the team.”