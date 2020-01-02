Jesus left! Wolves look set to say farewell to Real Madrid defender Vallejo

Wolves look set to wave goodbye to Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo this month.

Vallejo is on a season-long loan at Molineux but has barely featured and all parties are looking at ending the arrangement early.

The 22-year-old centre back has made just seven appearances and only one Premier League start – the 5-2 defeat against Chelsea – while he hasn’t featured since the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat away to Aston Villa on October 30.

His only other top-flight game off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Southampton when Ryan Bennett limped off with a hamstring injury.

Madrid are concerned at Vallejo’s lack of game time and the Spain Under-21 captain is behind Bennett, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman in the pecking order at Wolves.

A replacement for Vallejo seems unlikely, given the boost that Willy Boly is making good progress from his broken ankle and should be fit earlier than expected, plus the form of Saiss and Kilman in his place.

Wolves were hugely impressed by Vallejo’s attitude and professionalism, while the defender settled well into life in England, but his performances haven’t convinced as he struggled with the intensity and physicality of the Premier League.

Real Madrid are now expected to loan Vallejo out again to increase his experience. Eintracht Frankfurt, where he spent the 2016-17 season making 25 Bundesliga appearances, have been linked with a return move for him.

Other potential suitors for Vallejo are surprise packet Granada, who are 11th after being promoted last season, and fellow La Liga outfit Leganes, who are second bottom, three points above Wolves’ next Europa League opponents Espanyol.